Trippie Redd won’t face prosecution for alleged assault and battery charges made in 2018

Trippie Redd has avoided prosecution for aggravated assault and battery charges made against the rapper in 2018, when he allegedly hit a woman with a handgun and pointed it in her face.

Trippie – real name Michael Lamar White II – was arrested by Atlanta police following the alleged incident, with TMZ reporting that officers “noticed a bump on the woman’s head where she said she was struck”. Trippie was 18 at the time of the alleged incident.

According to new legal documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, however, the District Attorney for Fulton County has declined to formally prosecute Trippie, despite writing, per Pitchfork: “It appears that probable cause existed for the defendant’s arrest.”

“[My] law firm has worked tirelessly for over three years to prove the rapper was innocent of the aggravated assault allegation,” Trippie’s attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ.

The news comes in the lead-up to the release of Trippie’s fourth album, ‘Trip At Knight’, set to land this Friday (August 20). Two singles from the guest-heavy album have been released, the Playboi Carti-featuring ‘Miss The Rage’ and Lil Uzi Vert-featuring ‘Holy Smokes’.

Redd also recently made an appearance on the Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack, contributing to the track ‘Hit Em Hard’ alongside Offset, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk and King Von.