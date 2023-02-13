Trivium announce intimate UK ‘Goblins and Wizards’ tour

Trivium have announced they will be returning to the UK this summer for an intimate tour.

The news comes just weeks after the Floridian heavy metallers last visited the UK for their ‘Dead Men & Dragons’ tour, which included a date at London’s 5,000 capacity Eventim Apollo.

Now, Trivium have confirmed that they will be returning in the summer for 13 intimate shows, some in locations that they haven’t visited for 15 years. Support will come from Bleed From Within and Orbit Culture.

Advertisement

“Since the first UK headline tour in 2005 we’d made it a point to do our best to get out of the big cities and play other ones that might get overlooked or skipped. We looked at old Maiden and Motörhead posters and let that inspire the way we routed this one,” said bassist Paolo Gregoletto.

“Bleed From Within and Orbit Culture are two of our favourite new bands and we are honoured to have them join us. This is going to be the biggest and best metal show to hit your town this summer guaranteed!”

Gregoletto later confirmed on his Twitter that the new tour dates will be the last shows on the band’s ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’ cycle. The band’s most recent album was released in October 2021.

These UK dates are the last for the cycle. Sets will be a bit longer since it’s only 3 bands. Rock n’ Roll — Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) February 13, 2023

Tickets will go on general sale on Wednesday (February 15) at 10am GMT. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

AUGUST

23 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

24 – Norwich, UEA

25 – Nottingham, Rock City

26 – Oxford, O2 Academy

28 – Stoke, Victoria Hall

29 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

30 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

31 – Newcastle, NX

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

2 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

3 – Leeds, Stylus

4 – Bristol, O2 Academy

6 – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

7 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall