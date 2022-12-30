Trivium confirm Brixton Academy gig will go ahead in another venue

Trivium have confirmed that their Brixton Academy gig set for next month will go ahead in another venue.

The heavy metal band had planned a show at the London venue on January 15, but the 5,000 capacity space was ordered to close this month after a crowd crush at Asake‘s recent gig led to two deaths. The venue will open no earlier than January 16, when a review of the licence suspension will be held.

As a result, Trivium’s show will no longer take place at the venue, but the band have now confirmed that the show will still be going ahead, with a new venue to be confirmed.

They wrote on Twitter: “London, due to recent events at O2 Academy Brixton, our London show on Sunday 15th January will still be going ahead, and on the same date, just at a different venue.

“We will announce details in January, so please hold on to your tickets, they’ll still be valid.”

The incident occurred when people who were outside the venue at the Asake show on December 15 tried and were able to force their way in to the show, leading to overcrowding and the gig being cancelled half way through.

Rebecca Ikumelo, aged 33, died in hospital on December 17, while Gaby Hutchinson, 23, died two days later. A third attendee, aged 21, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The venue has been voluntarily closed since the Asake concert, but Lambeth Council have decided that the venue will be ordered to remain shut until January 16.

Following the incident, Scotland Yard applied to have the venue’s licence temporarily suspended, citing “serious crime and disorder” during the show, while a separate criminal investigation from the Metropolitan Police has been launched, applying for a review of the venue licence.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “The decision whether or not to suspend or vary the premises licence will be made by a Local Authority Licensing Subcommittee.”

The application for the licence review added: “Police were called to the premises in response to reports of serious disorder with a clear threat to public safety. During the incident, a crowd forced their way into the venue leading to serious injuries to several individuals, and two individuals have since lost their lives.

The venue said they “continue to be devastated by this tragic situation and are fully supporting the ongoing investigation”.

The police have called for anyone with information that could potentially help the case to come forward and have set up an online portal for people to submit information, images or footage. They estimate that there were around 4,000 witnesses present at the time of the incident.