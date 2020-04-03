Watch Trivium’s Matt Heafy cover Joe Exotic’s ‘I Saw A Tiger’

Trivium‘s Matt Heafy has shared his own take on ‘I Saw A Tiger’, one of the country tracks recorded by Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic.

The song was prominently featured in the viral Netflix documentary, which details the increasingly bitter rivalry between Exotic and Carole Baskin, the CEO of Florida animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue.

It has now attracted wider popularity after Heafy delivered his own acoustic take on the track, which he has uploaded to YouTube.

Heafy, who is best known for his heavy metal vocals, croons on the track: “Tell ’em that the tiger needs a little bit of love. Let ’em run the jungle, let ’em roam their land. Then stand back and marvel, what a beautiful cat.”

In the wake of the show’s release, it also emerged that Exotic had not recorded the tracks but instead lip-synced to the vocals and lyrics of country musicians Vince Johnson and Danny Clinton, who wrote the songs on his behalf.

Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage (né Schreibvogel), is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of paying a hit man $3,000 (£2,422) to unsuccessfully kill Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist whom he’d accused of trying to derail his private zoo business. He is also serving time for 17 other wildlife-related charges.

Exotic recently revealed that he wants Brad Pitt or David Spade to portray him in a mooted biopic.