Trivium, Megadeth and Stone Sour for virtual metal festival Slay At Home

Members of Trivium, Megadeth and Stone Sour are among the acts due to perform at an upcoming new virtual festival called Slay At Home.

The live-streamed event, which will take place across this coming Friday and Saturday (May 29-30), has been organised by Metal Injection editor Frank Godla. Fans will be able to tune in for free via the outlet’s official YouTube channel.

Dubbed as a “virtual music and art festival”, the broadcast will feature sets from Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, Suicide Silence, Allegaeon, Tesseract and more. Members of Stone Sour, Megadeth, GWAR, meanwhile, are expected to be involved in collaborative performances over the course of the weekend.

Music aside, there will also be appearances from Orange Is the New Black star Jessica Pimentel, comedian Don Jamieson and other entertainment figures.

Golda explained: “I’m trying to look at the bright side of our current situation, and not only make this an entertaining way to see the artists you love flex their creativity in new ways, but hope this event acts as a place of discovery for every viewer out there.”

You can see the full line-up in the above video, and tune in to the Day One and Day Two feeds below.

Though Slay At Home is free to access, viewers are encouraged to make donations to MusiCares and Global Giving. The former launched a relief fund for artists impacted financially by the coronavirus crisis back in March, while the latter is raising money in a bid to help stop COVID-19’s spread and protect the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Megadeth’s David Ellefson recently shared a metal rendition of Post Malone‘s ‘Over Now’. “We’re all fans of Posty, and he’s also been a huge fan of Megadeth and all things metal,” the bassist said upon its release.