Trivium postpone UK and European tour dates to 2023

Trivium have rescheduled their UK and European tour dates to 2023, citing travel difficulties caused by the pandemic.
The metal band’s tour was expected to kick off next month, however travel restrictions across countries have made the circuit unfeasible.
“We are deeply disappointed that we have to postpone these dates as we were determined to be one of the first international acts to resume touring across Europe,” bassist Paolo Gregoletto said in a statement to Kerrang.
“Unfortunately with the uncertainty of cross-border travel and restrictions it’s become impossible for these dates to proceed as planned. We can assure you we were doing everything up until the last minute to figure out a way to do the shows and it wasn’t a decision we made lightly.
“We appreciate this is a way off, but we promise to make it worth the wait and we have two new albums’ worth of material we haven’t toured yet to bring to you. We can’t wait to return and hope to see all of you at the rescheduled dates!”
Fellow metal act Heaven Shall Burn will be joining them across the UK and Europe, along with Malevolence in the UK only. An additional European support act will soon be confirmed.
Trivium released their latest album ‘In the Court of the Dragon’ earlier this month, a little over a year after they released the record ‘What the Dead Men Say’.
Trivium’s 2023 UK and European tour dates are:
JANUARY
Thursday 12 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
Friday 13 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
Saturday 14 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
Sunday 15 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
Tuesday 17 – Tilburg, Poppodium 013
Wednesday 18 – Saarbrücken, Saarlandhalle
Friday 20 – Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Saturday 21 – Erfurt, Messe Erfurt GmbH
Sunday 22 – Prague, Forum Karlín
Monday 23 – Warsaw, Klub Stodoła
Friday 27 – Stockholm, Fållan
Saturday 28 – Copenhagen, Amager Bio
Sunday 29 – Leipzig, Haus Auensee
Tuesday 31 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
FEBRUARY
Wednesday 1 – Paris, L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix
Friday 3 – Bilbao, Santana 27
Saturday 4 – Lisbon, Sala Tejo
Sunday 5 – Madrid, Sala Riviera
Tuesday 7 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz
Wednesday 8 – Lyon, Transbordeur
Friday 10 – Ludwigsburg, Mhp Arena
Saturday 11 – Hamburg, Sporthalle
Sunday 12 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall
Tuesday 14 – Budapest, Barba Negra
Wednesday 15 – Vienna, Gasometer
Friday 17 – Munich, Zenith
Saturday 18 – Zürich, Samsung Hall
Sunday 19 – Milan, Alcatraz
Monday 20 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle