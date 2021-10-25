Trivium postpone UK and European tour dates to 2023

Trivium have rescheduled their UK and European tour dates to 2023, citing travel difficulties caused by the pandemic.

The metal band’s tour was expected to kick off next month, however travel restrictions across countries have made the circuit unfeasible.

“We are deeply disappointed that we have to postpone these dates as we were determined to be one of the first international acts to resume touring across Europe,” bassist Paolo Gregoletto said in a statement to Kerrang.

​“Unfortunately with the uncertainty of cross-border travel and restrictions it’s become impossible for these dates to proceed as planned. We can assure you we were doing everything up until the last minute to figure out a way to do the shows and it wasn’t a decision we made lightly.

“We appreciate this is a way off, but we promise to make it worth the wait and we have two new albums’ worth of material we haven’t toured yet to bring to you. We can’t wait to return and hope to see all of you at the rescheduled dates!”

Fellow metal act Heaven Shall Burn will be joining them across the UK and Europe, along with Malevolence in the UK only. An additional European support act will soon be confirmed.

Trivium released their latest album ‘In the Court of the Dragon’ earlier this month, a little over a year after they released the record ‘What the Dead Men Say’.

Trivium’s 2023 UK and European tour dates are:

JANUARY

Thursday 12 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Friday 13 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Saturday 14 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Sunday 15 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Tuesday 17 – Tilburg, Poppodium 013

Wednesday 18 – Saarbrücken, Saarlandhalle

Friday 20 – Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Saturday 21 – Erfurt, Messe Erfurt GmbH

Sunday 22 – Prague, Forum Karlín

Monday 23 – Warsaw, Klub Stodoła

Friday 27 – Stockholm, Fållan

Saturday 28 – Copenhagen, Amager Bio

Sunday 29 – Leipzig, Haus Auensee

Tuesday 31 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 1 – Paris, L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

Friday 3 – Bilbao, Santana 27

Saturday 4 – Lisbon, Sala Tejo

Sunday 5 – Madrid, Sala Riviera

Tuesday 7 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

Wednesday 8 – Lyon, Transbordeur

Friday 10 – Ludwigsburg, Mhp Arena

Saturday 11 – Hamburg, Sporthalle

Sunday 12 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

Tuesday 14 – Budapest, Barba Negra

Wednesday 15 – Vienna, Gasometer

Friday 17 – Munich, Zenith

Saturday 18 – Zürich, Samsung Hall

Sunday 19 – Milan, Alcatraz

Monday 20 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle