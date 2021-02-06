Trivium’s Matt Heafy shares ‘Ascendancy’ acoustic EP

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has released a new acoustic EP that features reworked songs from the band’s 2005 album ‘Ascendancy’ – listen to it below.

The frontman, who shared the four-track project yesterday (February 5) on YouTube, has promised that there will be an acoustic EP released for each one of the band’s records except for 2020’s ‘What The Dead Men Say’.

The ‘Ascendancy’ acoustic EP tracklist is as follows:

01. ‘Rain’

02. ‘Dying In Your Arms’

03. ‘Suffocating Sight’

04. ‘Departure’

Listen to the new EP below.

Back in September, Heafy confirmed the sad news that former Trivium bassist Brent Young had died.

Young played on the metal band’s 2003 debut album ‘Ember To Inferno’, as well as their ‘The Blue Demo’ record.

“We have just been given word on the passing of one of the early members of Trivium, Brent Young,” Heafy wrote on Instagram.

“Having had a couple wonderful years with Brent in the Florida local band scene, doing the Blue demo and ETI together, the very first European mini-tour and first USA tour together – I have nothing but amazing memories of a wonderful person. Our hearts and condolences go out to all of Brent’s family and friends.”

Meanwhile, Heafy this month shared a heavy metal cover of sea shanty ‘Wellerman’.

The frontman is the latest to hop on the newfound TikTok trend of sea shanties, which was kickstarted by Scottish postman Nathan Evans.

Putting his own spin on the popular sailor anthem, Heafy reworked the track on his Twitch account on Monday (February 1) mixing it with some raging riffs and thunderous drum kicks.