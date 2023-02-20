Trivium’s Matt Heafy teases collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly guitarist Sophie Lloyd

Trivium‘s frontman Matt Heafy has been teasing a collaboration with Sophie Lloyd, Machine Gun Kelly‘s touring guitarist.

Heafy is set to appear on Lloyd’s upcoming single ‘Fall Of Man’, which will be released on Friday (February 24).

Heafy shared a teaser of the track to Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: “Sophie Lloyd is an immensely talented force of a musician and songwriter. I recall first seeing Sophie’s guitar playing online and being truly blown away – so having been a fan of Sophie’s for several years, I was honored when asked to guest on an upcoming track.

“When I learned too that Trivium had been a longtime favorite band of Sophie’s – I was humbled and appreciative. With Sophie now fronting both the solo project and being lead guitarist for MGK – there’s no question Sophie Lloyd is taking over. I can’t wait for the world to hear this single.”

The music video is set to drop a week after the single, on March 3.

The single is expected to be taken from Lloyd’s debut album ‘Impostor Syndrome’, which will be out sometime this year. Speaking to NME about the album, Lloyd said: “The whole record is inspired by Slash’s self-titled solo album, where he collaborated with different people from different spheres of music. I’ve worked with a bunch of different artists for my record as well.”

She continued: “The album touches on a lot of different genres, but all within the rock sphere. There’s a high-energy pop-punk song, some heavy metal tracks and some country rock. It doesn’t all fit into one box, which I’m excited about. It’s all the music I listened to growing up. I feel like this album was very much written for my 15-year-old self, who would just be in her bedroom, listening to music.”

Lloyd’s management recently had to deny rumours that the guitarist had an affair with Kelly, following speculation that he had broken up with his fiancée Megan Fox.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” they said in a statement. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”