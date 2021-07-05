Trivium’s Matt Heafy tests positive for COVID-19: “Fortunately I’m vaccinated”

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has revealed he’s contracted the coronavirus but is recovering well with what “merely feels like a tour cold”.

Thanks to being vaccinated, the singer and guitarist said his symptoms have been manageable and that he would still do his planned livestream for fans today (July 5). You can watch part of the stream further down the page.

“Welp,” wrote Heafy in an Instagram post shared yesterday (July 4). ​”Went from a non-vaccinated person to Ashley (vaccinated) to the kids (unvaccinated) to me (vaccinated).

“Thankfully due to being vaccinated it merely feels like a tour cold; my dad however got sick without a vaccine and is now 12 weeks into a very terrible recovery with lung/heart/liver issues.”

Last month, Heafy shared a new song produced by Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda called ‘In Defiance’.

The track was originally touted back in February when Shinoda revealed that he would be producing a song for Heafy on Twitch, where the Trivium frontman has been creating and sharing a lot of his music across the pandemic.

“Gonna try to keep the metal, but mash it up with lots of unexpected things,” Shinoda teased of his ideas around creating the song.

Alongside his work for Heafy, Mike Shinoda has also offered to produce fans’ music live on his Twitch channel.

Across the last few months Heafy has been sharing acoustic EPs based on each of Trivium’s previous LPs. After sharing new versions of tracks from ‘The Crusade’, ‘Ascendency’ and ‘Shogun’, in April he released a five-track collection based on songs from the band’s ‘What The Dead Men Say’ album.

Meanwhile, Trivium are set to play Slipknot’s upcoming one-day festival, Knotfest Iowa.

The metallers will headline the event at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, IA on September 25, with other performances coming from Faith No More, Megadeth and Lamb Of God, $uicide Boy$, Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Gatecreeper, and Vended.