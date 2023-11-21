TRNSMT 2024: Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinmamon, Calvin Harris lead line-up

Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris have been announced as the first wave of headliners at TRNSMT 2024.

The annual music festival will return to its home of Glasgow Green on July 12 -14, 2024. Gallagher is set to headline the festival’s first night and is set to play Oasis‘ debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in its entirety in celebration of the LP’s 30th anniversary.

“Can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next Summer to headline TRNSMT. I’ll be playing songs from ‘Definitely Maybe’ as well as some solo stuff. See you there,” said Gallagher in a press release.

The following night will see the return of Gerry Cinnamon to the festival. He will headline the festival for the first time since 2019. Speaking about his forthcoming performance, he said: “Get hounded on the daily to do TRNSMT again, well hound no more. On Saturday July 13, there’s going to be a big lovely summer sing song. See you there.”

Calvin Harris will close out the festival on Sunday, July 14. It will mark the first time he headlines the TRNSMT main stage after playing a sold out residency in Ibiza.

Other acts that have been announced to play the weekend long event include Garbage, The Snuts, Declan McKenna, Example, Sugababes, Picture This, The Last Dinner Party, Courteeners, Rick Astley, Dylan John Thomas, Cian Ducrot, The Mary Wallopers, CMAT, Chase & Status, Tom Grennan, Blossoms, Enter Shikari and Baby Queen.

Ticket pre-sale will be available for those who sign up to the TRNSMT mailing list before tomorrow (November 22) at 5pm GMT. Ticket will go on general sale this Friday (November 24) on the festival’s official website. Weekend tickets start from £275 and prices shown include booking and transaction fee.

Speaking about TRNSMT 2024, the festival’s director, Geoff Ellis said: “After welcoming one of the best crowds TRNSMT has ever seen in 2023 and we can’t wait to have everyone back for the seventh year of incredible live music.”

He continued: “We’ve created the dream lineup for a lot of our TRNSMT fans and there are plenty more acts to be announced – but we couldn’t wait to reveal festival favourites Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris, who are kicking off our biggest lineup yet.

“Next year is expected to be a sell-out, so get your hands on tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

This year’s edition of TRNSMT saw the likes of Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 headline.