TRNSMT fan goes viral for burying bottle of Buckfast on site ahead of festival

An attendee of Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival has gone viral after he buried a bottle of Buckfast in the festival site before the event.

Rory Barraclough, a presenter and producer on Scotland’s Pure Radio, was tasked by the station to head to the Glasgow Green site before the festival was taking shape and bury a bottle of Scotland’s favourite alcoholic drink.

When the festival then came around this past weekend (September 10-12), Barraclough found the spot with the buried treasure before digging up the Buckfast and enjoying it while stood in the crowd for a set at the festival.

Where there's a will… This guy… goes to Glasgow Green a few days ago and buries a bottle of Bucky where the TRNSMT site will be.

Goes to the gig, and digs it up! Glasgow, don't go changing… Pic: Ross McFadyen pic.twitter.com/FO3IW6pkrs — Lost Glasgow (@LostGlasgow) September 12, 2021

Revealing the plan the day before the festival (September 9), Pure Radio tweeted the scheme alongside a photo of Barraclough scouring a photo of the TRNSMT site to find an ideal hiding place for the booze.

“We’ve sent Rory Barraclough & Intern Gary to bury a bottle of “juice” on Glasgow Green before TRNSMT. Will they get it again during the festival?” they wrote.

We've sent @RoryBarraclough & Intern Gary to bury a bottle of "juice" on Glasgow Green before TRNSMT. Will they get it again during the festival? 🤣🎸 pic.twitter.com/GCZOT0ueCy — Pure Radio (@PureRadioScot) September 9, 2021

Following the festival, Pure Radio shared footage of the moment that the plan came good and the Buckfast was dug up from underground. Watch that below.

"Will that fit?? Is that deep enough" – how Rory buried & dig up 'juice' at #TRNSMT 😂 pic.twitter.com/87qC0yXSxW — Pure Radio (@PureRadioScot) September 13, 2021

Elsewhere at TRNSMT the festival was forced to close its King Tut’s stage due to huge crowds on Saturday night (September 11), which resulted in one member of the audience being stretchered away.

Fans were ordered to stay away from the area on Glasgow Green during Becky Hill‘s headline performance on the stage, with screens displaying a message saying the stage was “full and closed”.

Reviewing TRNSMT 2021, NME wrote: “Local bands are well-represented and attended, and it’s an exciting prospect for the future of the festival.

“What that future is perhaps centres on one thing in particular. Since its inception, TRNSMT has been dogged by criticism of its lack of diversity, especially with regards to gender. It’s a characteristic that’s especially glaring when many of the best sets come from women.”