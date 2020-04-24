TRNSMT Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Festivals

Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival has become the latest 2020 festival to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

The event was set to be held on Glasgow Green across the weekend of July 9-11.

“We are absolutely gutted to announce that due to the comments made by the First Minister of Scotland during the daily briefing on 23rd April, TRNSMT will be unable to go ahead as planned in July 2020,” the festival wrote in a statement posted on social media.

“We did not want to take this step but it is unavoidable. The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority.”

The statement goes on to give information about refunds for the festival, while also revealing that they are aiming to make the festival’s 2021 lineup “as close to this year’s as we can”.

TRNSMT 2020 was set to be headlined by Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi, and also feature sets from Ian BrownFoalsSnow PatrolKeaneSam FenderBlossomsAitchLittle SimzRita Ora, Twin Atlantic and more.

This week, Ireland’s Longitude Festival and Derbyshire’s Y Not became the latest festivals to cancel their 2020 editions due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak.

Elsewhere, Glastonbury is missing its 2020 edition, while Coachella has moved to OctoberAll Points East and BST Hyde Park are off, and many more have announced rescheduled dates.

See a list of every gig, festival and tour affected by coronavirus here.

