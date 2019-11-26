Headliners and first major acts announced for TRNSMT Festival 2020

Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi are heading back to Glasgow.

The first headliners and major acts for TRNSMT Festival 2020 have been announced – with Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi all set to top the bill.

Returning to Glasgow Green from July 10-12, the acclaimed city festival replacement for T In The Park will also see performances from Ian Brown, Foals, Snow Patrol, Keane, Sam Fender, Blossoms, Aitch, Little Simz, Rita Ora and Twin Atlantic. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday November 29 and will be available here.

As they gear up to release their sixth album ‘More. Again. Forever.‘, Courteeners will be following their celebrated Glastonbury 2020 sunset performance and upcoming UK arena tour with their first major festival headline performance, by topping the bill on the main stage on the opening Friday.

“Scotland took us straight to their hearts, right from the very start,” said Courteeners frontman Liam Fray. “Starting with playing the ABC with The Coral back in 2007, we’ve always had an amazing connection with the people of Scotland. Feels like a 2nd home. To headline TRNSMT is a serious honour and we’ll be bringing a serious party. What a line-up.”

Liam Gallagher will be on a summer victory lap for his acclaimed second album ‘Why Me? Why Not?’, when he performs after Foals and Keane to headline the Saturday night of TRNSMT. “I love Scotland and It’s an honour to be going back to headline TRNSMT Festival,” he said. “P.s. Have I told you lately that I Love You?”

After his successful year at the festival last summer (which saw him take to the stage in a Chewbacca mask after criticism from Noel Gallagher, before fellow performer Stormzy covered one of his songs) Lewis Capaldi will receive a very Scottish homecoming as he closes proceedings with his Sunday night headline set.

“Yaaaaaas!” said Capaldi in a statement. “I’ve been lucky enough to play TRNSMT every year since it’s inception and to be a headliner is absolutely wild. Things are about to get chubby and sexy, fast. See you up the road next year!”

Festival Director Geoff Ellis added: “The response that we’ve had to TRNSMT since we launched in 2017 is amazing to see. The fact that it has become such a pillar of the UK festival scene every year is testament to the incredible music fans that we have here in this country. We’re delighted that TRNSMT 2020 will host the major UK festival headline debuts from global superstar Lewis Capaldi and indie favourites Courteeners, plus the return of the legend that is Mr. Liam Gallagher.

“With a varied line up and many more acts to be announced in the new year, plus several fun activations as always, along with a wide range of drinks and scrumptious artisan food to suit all tastes, we can’t wait to welcome 50,000 music fans per day to the heart of this cultural capital that is Glasgow.”

The full line-up of TRNSMT 2020 so far is:

Friday July 10

Courteeners

Ian Brown / Sam Fender / Blossoms / Aitch / Little Simz

Saturday July 11

Liam Gallagher

Foals / Keane / Twin Atlantic

Sunday July 12

Lewis Capaldi

Snow Patrol / Rita Ora

Last year, TRNSMT received criticism for also hosting three male headliners. Ellis later told NME that the festival were dedicated to “developing female artists” in order to make them the headliners of tomorrow.

“We try to have more females on the bill. Jess Glynne is a big artist and she’s there. Would I prefer to have more female artists on the bill? Yes. But it’s also about developing female artists to make them into headliners. We had Sigrid on the King Tut’s last year, but we’ve now upgraded her to the main stage,” he told us last summer.

He added: “As an industry, we can do more, and that includes providing a platform for female artists. It’s something we try to do with TRNSMT and giving that platform to the likes of Catherine McGrath, Jade Bird and Mahalia.

“When you’re looking at the TRNSMT headliners of the future, hopefully those acts will end up there. We’re definitely putting the acts on and it hasn’t been for lack of trying.”