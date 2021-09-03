TRNSMT festival announce COVID safety measures ahead of event

TRNSMT festival have announce their COVID safety measures ahead of the event next week.

Organisers of the event have said they are “urging fans to support its efforts to make this year’s event the welcome back celebration the country has been waiting for, after almost 18 long months of live music being off the cards.”

The festival said it’s been “working around the clock in their efforts to minimise the risk of COVID at the three-day celebration” and it has “introduced some of the strictest entry conditions of any large-scale event in the UK.”

Advertisement

Attendees at the festival must complete a Lateral Flow Test ahead of the event. Proof of vaccination won’t be a condition of entry.

Organisers said in a statement: “Everyone attending the festival must take a lateral flow test, upload their result and show their confirmation email or text message (or a screen grab) to stewards before entry – anyone unable to provide proof of a negative test result will be denied admittance. This is the only covid related condition for entry and the recent announcement about Vaccination Passports in Scotland will not apply to TRNSMT 2021.

“Fans attending multiple days across the weekend, will be required to take a second test 48 hours after the first one. So for example, anyone taking their first test on Friday morning before arriving onsite must take another on Sunday morning in order to enter the festival.”

As well as this, the festival has set up over 140 hand sanitisation stations, enhanced cleaning schedules and more hand-washing facilities than ever before on site to help with the safety of the event.

It also added: “TRNSMT is also asking fans to avoid car sharing with people outside of their household and to make sure to wear masks if travelling on public transport, also recommending face coverings are worn in any queues on entry, as well as at toilets or bar areas.

Advertisement

“And, as an additional COVID precaution TRNSMT is operating a completely cashless site for the first time – with all vendors accepting contactless payments.”

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director of TRNSMT said in a statement: “For lots of people, this will be the first big weekend out they’ve had in over a year – long overdue and extremely well-deserved after some really tough months.

“But we all need to work together and we’re reaching out to fans to make sure they order and take lateral flow tests 48 hours prior to entry and upload the result, use the on-site hygiene points and wear a mask when queuing.”

“It’s impossible to completely eliminate the risk of COVID but we’re doing our best to reduce it as much as possible.”

“We want everyone to have an absolutely first-class weekend out with their friends enjoying live music so make sure you look after yourself and each other so that it’s the weekend you’ve been waiting for. I know there are a lot of excited fans out there, so our trained welfare team will also be on hand to look out for everyone and provide support if needed.”

The Scottish event will return to Glasgow Green between September 10-12, with Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers set to headline.

This year’s festival will run at full capacity (50,000 people) following the recent easing of COVID restrictions in Scotland.