TRNSMT Festival rescheduled to 2021 with original lineup confirmed

TRNSMT Festival has been rescheduled to 2021 after it was announced that this year’s event would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The music event, which was due to take place on Glasgow Green across the weekend of July 10-12, will now happen on July 9-11, 2021.

Set to be headlined by Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi, and also feature sets from Ian Brown, Foals, Snow Patrol, Keane, Sam Fender, Blossoms, Aitch, Little Simz, Rita Ora, and Twin Atlantic, the festival said they “moved quickly” to secure the same acts for the new dates.

“Here it is… your TRNSMT 2021 line-up!” organisers wrote on Twitter. “We know that tens of thousands of you bought tickets for TRNSMT 2020 and were looking forward to seeing this year’s line up, so we’ve moved quickly to secure the acts confirmed for 2020, for 2021’s festival! For more, go to our website.”

We know that tens of thousands of you bought tickets for TRNSMT 2020 and were looking forward to seeing this year's line up, so we've moved quickly to secure the acts confirmed for 2020, for 2021's festival! For more, go to our website. pic.twitter.com/RUIEiJdhp4 — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) May 4, 2020

Last month, Denmark’s Roskilde Festival and Derbyshire’s Y Not became the latest festivals to cancel their 2020 editions due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak.

Elsewhere, Glastonbury is missing its 2020 edition, while Coachella has moved to October, All Points East and BST Hyde Park are off, and many more have announced rescheduled dates.

Meanwhile, a new campaign to save over 550 of the UK’s grassroots music venues from permanent closure due to the coronavirus lockdown has surpassed £1 million in donations.

Last week, the Music Venue Trust launched the Save Our Venues campaign, with a crowdfunding bid to prevent 556 independent UK venues from closure. A few have already been saved, but there is still a long way to go to prevent “damage that would undermine the UK music industry for 20-30 years.”

MVT CEO Mark Davyd told NME that all of the government’s interventions to help venues essentially expired last Monday (April 27), when the sector started to “lose half a million pounds per day.”