TRNSMT forced to close stage due to huge crowds and fan being stretchered away

TRNSMT Festival 2021 was forced to close its King Tut’s stage due to huge crowds which resulted in one member of the audience being stretchered away over the weekend.

Fans were ordered to stay away from the area on Glasgow Green during Becky Hill‘s headline performance on Saturday (September 11), with screens displaying a message saying the stage was “full and closed”.

It is believed the singer’s set was delayed by 15 minutes due to crowds descending towards the stage.

Advertisement

A TRSMT spokesperson since confirmed to the Daily Record that medics attended to a person who needed help.

First time ever like surely they knew Becky hill would cause some crowd pic.twitter.com/nSEAjCVBwP — Grindlay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CallumGrindlayy) September 11, 2021

“Our first aid team was made aware of an audience member who needed assistance at the King Tut’s Tent. As a precautionary measure they were transferred by stretcher to the onsite medical area and given time to recover,” the spokesperson said.

NME has contacted TRNSMT festival organisers for further comment.

The Scottish festival was rescheduled from July following concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, and was headlined by Liam Gallagher, Courteeners and The Chemical Brothers.

Advertisement

The three-day event also saw performances from the likes of Sam Fender, AJ Tracey, Little Simz and Declan McKenna.

This year’s festival ran at full capacity (50,000 people) following the recent easing of COVID restrictions in Scotland.

Attendees at the festival still needed to complete a Lateral Flow Test ahead of the event though despite proof of vaccination not being a condition of entry.

This comes after Ian Brown pulled out his sub-headline appearance, having cancelled other festival performances due to their COVID mitigation measures.