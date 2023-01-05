Tropical Fuck Storm’s Fiona Kitschin diagnosed with breast cancer

Tropical Fuck Storm bassist and founding member Fiona Kitschin has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The band broke the news today (January 5), revealing that Kitschin is “in good spirits considering but it means she’s going to need a lot of treatment”.

TFS announced that they would be cancelling all of their shows outside Australia for 2023 “so we can get her all fixed up, shiny and new”. They also apologised to fans who bought tickets to their shows on the US west coast, saying refunds will be available.

“We’ll have to play everything else by ear but we’ll try to keep you all informed,” they wrote. Read their full statement below:

Hey All, We’ve hit a bump in the road here at TFS HQ as Fiona has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She’s… Posted by TFS Band on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

TFS were slated to embark on their 11-date US west coast tour this month with Michael Beach, starting in San Diego on January 19 and wrapping up in Los Angeles on February 2.

Late last year, the band announced a new vinyl 12-inch called ‘Submersive Behaviour’, which will be released in February, and dropped the song ‘The Golden Ratio’. Their last full-length album was ‘Deep States’, which was released in August 2021.