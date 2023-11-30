Troye Sivan announces huge UK and European 2024 tour

Troye Sivan has announced details of a huge UK and European tour for 2024. Check out all the details below.

The tour is in support of Sivan’s acclaimed album ‘Something To Give Each Other’, which was released back in October. The record – Sivan’s first in five years – scored the Australian a glowing five-star review from Nick Levine for NME. Levine wrote: “It’s a strikingly vital pop album charged with love, lust, sweat and regret. You won’t need a bosh of poppers to feel thoroughly intoxicated.”

Sivan’s 17-date run will begin in Portugal on May 29, 2024, before continuing throughout Europe. Sivan arrives in the UK on June 22 at the Manchester AO Arena; the tour will conclude in Birmingham.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on December 8 at 9am. You can purchase tickets here.

More dates are expected to be announced soon. Check out all the dates below:

Troye Sivan’s UK and European tour dates are:

MAY

29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu dos Recreios

JUNE

5 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

9 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovní hala Fortuna

11 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

12 – Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle

14 – Munich, Germany Zenith

15 – Zurich, Switzerland The Hall

17 – Frankfurt, Germany myticket Jahrhunderthalle

18 – Dusseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle

20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

22 – Manchester, AO Arena

23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

25 – Dublin, 3Arena

27 – London, Arena Wembley

28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Recently, Sivan shared his reaction to actor Timothée Chalamet parodying him on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Earlier this month, Chalamet – who hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guests boygenius – participated in a skit acting as a sleep demon in the form of Sivan.

“I’m an Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star, and model turned HBO actor Troye Sivan played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent,” he joked. Chalamet then performed the choreography from Sivan’s song ‘Got Me Started’, which ends with him pulling his pants down and revealing his bright red underwear.

After appearing to the woman in hospital several times, Chalamet is joined by all three members of boygenius – the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker. All four then danced as Sivan, turning around to show their underwear.

Sivan later shared a TikTok video reacting to Chalamet’s parody, saying: “The only way I can describe this is, it’s like a weird fucking dream. Like imagine… Timothée Chalamet was in my dream, but he was me, and he was wearing my clothes.”

Troye Sivan has also scored his first two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Dance Recording and Best New Music Video for his summer track ‘Rush’.