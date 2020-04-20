Troye Sivan announces live-streamed performance of ‘Take Yourself Home’

Troye Sivan will be performing his latest single, ‘Take Yourself Home’, in a livestream on YouTube today (April 20).

Announced only hours ago on Sivan’s Twitter account, the livestream is scheduled for 10pm BST at this link. Judging by the description of the YouTube video, Sivan will be backed by a four-person band.

‘Take Yourself Home’ was released in early April with an accompanying lyric music video. It was the pop singer’s first release of 2020. The video was created with the help of some freelance creators Sivan sourced through social media.

In addition to the video, Sivan worked with creators Jack Taylor Lovatt and Lanning Sally to produce three t-shirt designs in celebration of the new single. All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be donated to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief project.

“[Take Yourself Home] is kind of a pep talk with yourself and the place you’re from. Grappling with your place in the world,” Sivan said in a statement.

“I write these songs as a diary entry, then as life and places change and relationships change, songs can take on a new meaning entirely. Clearly that has happened for this song with what is going on in the world right now.”