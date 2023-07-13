Troye Sivan announces first new album in five years, ‘Something To Give Each Other’

Troye Sivan has announced ‘Something To Give Each Other’ – his first full-length album in five years. Check out the lead single, ‘Rush’, below.

Revealed today (July 13), the release will be the Australian pop star’s first LP album since 2018’s ‘Bloom’, and is set to see Sivan create “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship”.

The singer, actor and former YouTuber wrote the album in light of the tumultuous circumstances faced through the last few years. Fresh out of a period where social distance was enforced, Sivan found himself wanting to write music that celebrated “the joy of human connection”.

Advertisement

Set for release on October 13 via EMI Music Australia, the album features writing contributions from the likes of Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max) and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons). Pre-orders are available here.

To celebrate the announcement of the new album — which will be Sivan’s third full-length LP — the pop star has also shared the lead single ‘Rush’.

According to the press release, the sultry track seeks to evoke the feeling of a large group coming together and mirror the feeling of acceptance and sexual freedom. “‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dance-floor, a 2-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” explained Troye Sivan.

“Party after party, after party after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated,” he added. “Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

The lead single also comes with an accompanying music video, created alongside director Gordon von Steiner and with choreography from Sergio Reis. Check it out below.

Advertisement

In the time since his breakthrough as a YouTube sensation, Sivan has proceeded to establish himself in the worlds of fashion, music and acting.

This has recently included an acting appearance in the HBO drama series The Idol, created by The Weeknd and Sam Levinson. He also contributed a track for the show’s soundtrack — creating a slower, electronic cover of George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’.

While teasing the upcoming album with fans over recent months, the 27-year-old vocalist also joined Charli XCX onstage during her set at Coachella festival. Following numerous fan-favourites, she brought Sivan out midway through the show, to perform the pair’s 2018 hit ‘1999’.