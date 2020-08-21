Troye Sivan drops new concept EP ‘In A Dream’

Troye Sivan has released his new, six-song concept EP ‘In a Dream’ today (August 21).

The EP features lead single ‘Take Yourself Home’, which Sivan shared back in April, calling it one of his favourite songs he’s ever written.

“The song is kind of a pep talk with yourself and the place you’re from. Grappling with your place in the world,” Sivan commented in a statement at the time.

Stream the EP below:

‘In A Dream’ also features singles ‘Easy’ and ‘Rager teenager!’. Both dropped with self-directed videos and were written and produced with Oscar Görres, aka OzGo.

In February, Sivan co-wrote ‘Louder Than Bombs’ with BTS for their latest record, ‘Map Of The Soul’. Last year, he released collaborative singles with Allie X (‘Love Me Wrong’) and Charli XCX (‘2099’), the latter a sequel of sorts to the pair’s 2018 hit ‘1999’.

‘In a Dream’ is the follow-up to Sivan’s 2018 album ‘Bloom’. In a five-star review of the album, NME said the Perth pop star “tears away all the filters to share a deliriously upbeat statement that washes over you like a dopamine rush”.

“Sivan manages to tear away all the filters; there’s a tender sort of honesty to the whole album.”