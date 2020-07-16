Troye Sivan releases new single ‘Easy’, announces forthcoming EP

Troye Sivan has released his second track of 2020 with the new single ‘Easy’.

The track is lifted from the singer’s forthcoming fifth EP ‘In A Dream.’ An accompanying music video will be premiered on Sivan’s YouTube channel at midnight AEST on July 17 (3pm BST on July 16).

Listen to ‘Easy’ below:

Advertisement

Oscar Görres – aka OzGo – produced and co-wrote the track with Sivan himself. Görres also served as a writer and producer on Sivan’s previous single, ‘Take Yourself Home‘.

Prior to the release of ‘Easy,’ Sivan teased the new single via social media.

In a statement, Sivan described ‘In A Dream’ as a “story that’s still unfolding.”

“[T]his small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” he said.

“Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

Advertisement

‘In A Dream’ is Sivan’s first EP since 2015’s ‘Wild.’ In the interim, Sivan released two studio albums: 2015’s ‘Blue Neighbourhood’ and 2018’s ‘Bloom’.

Sivan has recently served as a key collaborator on singles for Charli XCX, Jónsi and Lauv. Other activity for the singer this year has included co-writing the BTS track ‘Louder Than Bombs’ and performing as part of a live-streamed Stonewall benefit concert.

‘In A Dream’ will be released on August 21 via Universal Music Australia.