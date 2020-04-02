Troye Sivan releases new single and lyric video, ‘Take Yourself Home’

Troye Sivan has released a new single, ‘Take Yourself Home’, and an accompanying lyric music video. Listen to the track below:

The new track was written by Sivan and regular collaborators Leland and Oscar Görres. In a statement, Sivan said ‘Take Yourself Home’ is one of his favourite songs he’s ever written.

“The song is kind of a pep talk with yourself and the place you’re from. Grappling with your place in the world,” Sivan said.

“I write these songs as a diary entry, then as life and places change and relationships change, songs can take on a new meaning entirely. Clearly that has happened for this song with what is going on in the world right now.”

The music video for ‘Take Yourself Home’ was a collaboration with a number of freelance creators Sivan sourced over social media since he was unable to produce the video himself amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the new track and clip, Sivan worked with designers Jack Taylor Lovatt and Lanning Sally to produce three t-shirt designs. All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be donated to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief project, partnered with MusiCares, PRS Foundation, Help Musicians and the Unison Benevolent Fund.

‘Take Yourself Home’ is Sivan’s first solo release of 2020. In February, he co-wrote ‘Louder Than Bombs’ with BTS for their latest record, ‘Map Of The Soul’. Last year, he released collaborative singles with Allie X (‘Love Me Wrong’) and Charli XCX (‘2099’). Sivan is currently in a period of self-isolation after returning to Australia.