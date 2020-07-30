Troye Sivan shares alternate version of ‘Easy’

Troye Sivan has released an alternate version of his latest track, ‘Easy’, on his YouTube channel.

In the new rendition, Sivan has slowed down the track and piled on the reverb, making for a dreamy, ’80s-inspired release.

Listen to the alternate version below:

‘Easy’ was first released in mid-July, with the music video following 24 hours later. It marked Sivan’s directorial debut and was made in conjunction with production company Collider.

‘Easy’ is the second track to be lifted from Sivan’s forthcoming EP, ‘In A Dream’, following on from the release of ‘Take Yourself Home‘ in April. Both songs were written and produced by Oscar Görres, aka OzGo.

“[T]his small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” he said of the forthcoming record.

“Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

‘In A Dream’ is set for release August 21 through Universal Australia.

Sivan, alongside fellow Aussie artist Sia, contributed to BTS’ studio album, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, which was released back in February. In April, Sivan was one of a number of artists who performed for a benefit livestream for Stonewall Inn.