Troye Sivan shares excerpt of new track on social media

Troye Sivan has indicated he’ll be releasing a new single next week, after posting a small snippet on his Instagram.

The pop singer shared a clip lasting fewer than ten seconds, which doesn’t show much beyond the word ‘EASY’.

“Very very scared to, but putting out this song next week. love you,” Sivan wrote in the Instagram caption.

The new track will be Sivan’s first release since April’s ‘Take Yourself Home’, which was accompanied by a lyric video created with the help of various freelance creators he sourced over social media.

“The song is kind of a pep talk with yourself and the place you’re from. Grappling with your place in the world,” Sivan said of the track at the time.

“I write these songs as a diary entry, then as life and places change and relationships change, songs can take on a new meaning entirely. Clearly that has happened for this song with what is going on in the world right now.”

Since releasing ‘Take Yourself Home’, Sivan has gone on to perform a live rendition of the track while at home.

He also took part in a live-streamed benefit concert in April, which raised funds for The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to LGBTQ+ workers in the nightlife industry that have lost work due to the pandemic.