Troye Sivan says he won’t “publicly crush” on a K-pop star again

Troye Sivan has joked that he won’t ever publicly express his attraction for a K-pop star again after doing so for Hyunjin from Stray Kids.

Earlier this month, Sivan had posted a compilation of fancam videos of Stray Kids member Hyunjin on his TikTok account, set to the tune of his new song ‘Rush’. “Anyone know how to reach this man :///” he added in the caption. Notably, prior to the video’s release, the duo had met and taken a selfie together at Dua Lipa and Versace’s ‘La Vacanza’ fashion show in Cannes this May.

Advertisement

In a newly released TikTok video, Sivan captures himself walking down the street while ‘Rush’ plays in the background. “That’s the last time I publicly crush on a K-pop star I almost got murdered,” he wrote on the clip, adding in the caption: “Put. That. Douwn.”

Meanwhile, Hyunjin isn’t the only K-pop star Sivan has interacted with recently. The Australian singer is currently starring in the HBO original series The Idol, alongside Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

The singer is also set to release his new album soon, five years after his acclaimed sophomore album ‘Bloom’. “Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’, this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW,” Sivan wrote in an Instagram post promoting the release of ‘Rush’.

Between his second and third studio albums, Sivan also released the 2020 EP ‘In A Dream’ and the singles ‘Angel Baby’. He also recorded the songs ‘Trouble’ and ‘Wait’ for the film Three Months, which he also starred in.