TRNSMT announce dates and ticket details for 2023 festival

Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival has announced its dates and ticket details for next year’s event after the 2022 festival wrapped up last night (July 10).

TRNSMT 2022 took place from July 8-10 on Glasgow Green and was be headlined by The Strokes., Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini with appearances from Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee, Sigrid, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Jimmy Eat World and many, many more.

TRNSMT returned in September last year after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID and the 2021 event was postponed from May.

Now, the festival has announced that it will return from July 7-9, 2023, with tickets – frozen at 2022 prices for a limited time – on sale on Friday (July 15) from 9am. Get yours here.

Festival boss Geoff Ellis said in a statement: “What an incredible weekend we’ve had. We had the sun shining on Glasgow Green, a fantastic line up of over 70 artists across four stages and 50,000 incredible fans every day – we really couldn’t have asked for more.

“TRNSMT marks the halfway point in Scotland’s record-breaking summer of music and I’d like to thank the artists, the fans and everyone who works extremely hard behind the scenes to make this festival happen.”

TRNSMT 2023 is a go! 💃🏽🕺 We will be back at Glasgow Green from 7th – 9th of July. Sign up for exclusive access to limited early bird weekend tickets at 2022 prices, from 9am Wednesday 🎟 SIGN UP ~ https://t.co/DdRAPz9JqD pic.twitter.com/fTGwwZwgkF — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 11, 2022

However, fans of The Strokes have expressed concerns online about frontman Julian Casablancas’ well-being following the band’s performance at TRNSMT on Saturday (July 9).

Fans commented on his “worrying” behaviour on stage, saying they felt he needed an “intervention” claiming that he appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

One fan said he feared he’d “just witnessed the end of The Strokes” with “Casablancas genuinely looking like he needs help.” The fan added that “the man looked unwell.”

Some fans commented on how Casablancas didn’t hide his “distain” for the audience after he said that he preferred “Barrowlands” and after referring to the audience as the “Glasgow Children’s Choir”. Others also spoke about the poor sound quality of the gig and wondered if that may have been a contributing factor to the performance.

The Strokes declined to comment when NME approached a spokesperson for a response.

Last year’s event at Glasgow Green saw the likes of The Courteeners, Ian Brown, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers play to 50,000 people while Becky Hill drew such a huge crowd, organisers had to temporarily close the stage.