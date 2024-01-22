Truck Festival 2024: Jamie T, Wet Leg, The Streets, IDLES and more to headline stacked line-up

Truck Festival has today (January 22) unveiled details of its 2024 line-up – check out the full details below.

The festival will be headlined by Jamie T, Wet Leg The Streets and Idles. It will also be Wet Leg’s first UK festival headline set.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale from 6pm January 25 with general sale tickets available from January 26 at 10am here.

Joining them over the course of the festival, which takes place from July 25-28 at Hill Farm, Oxford, will be: The Kooks, Declan McKenna, Yard Act, Holly Humberstone, Sea Girls, Black Honey, Peace, The Snuts, Soft Play, The Mysterines, Sundara Karma, English Teacher, The Magic Gang, Bob Vylan, Katy B, and many more. Check out the full poster line-up below.

More acts are also due to be announced for the festival in due course.

🎉 YOUR 1ST WAVE OF ARTISTS! 🎉 ⚡️ LIKE & TAG 4 PALS FOR THE CHANCE TO WIN 6 x ZODIAC WEEKEND TICKETS AND A £200 BAR TAB ⚡️ We've had an insane amount of sign ups already, with 20k of you ready and waiting to buy tickets!! Pre-Sale registration here: https://t.co/IVTD4n1qhM 🎫 pic.twitter.com/vnpUHLO6K6 — Truck Festival (@TruckFestival) January 22, 2024

Truck Festival’s Head Of Marketing Sam Harris said of the line-up: “When we sit down to plan Truck every year, we treat the weekend like the ultimate summer party – complete with friends, amazing moments and the artists we love all in one place.

“To welcome long-awaited headliners like Jamie T and The Streets to Hill Farm is a true honour, whilst having Wet Leg headline their very first festival with us is going to make for a very special weekend. Whether it’s discovering new favourites, diving straight into mosh-pits thanks to those legends The Oxford Symphony Orchestra, singing along to your favourite songs or checking out the amazing comedy/family entertainment on offer – Truck 2024 is a landmark year for us and we can’t wait to see everyone there! We’ll get our requests for Barrioke in now.”

Speaking about making her debut at Truck Festival, Holly Humberstone said: “The thought of doing UK festivals this summer is keeping me going through these winter months! Excited to play Truck Festival this year. Being able to play for all of you guys alongside some of my fave people will be a dream! See you there.”

While English Teacher added: “We’re chuffed that Truck Festival asked us to come back to play this year and to be part of another cracking lineup. This time we’ll bring our wellies.”

Also playing at the festival are the Oxford Symphony Orchestra. Back in 2023, a crowd at the festival went viral for moshing to the orchestra performing in the rain.

Songs given the moshpit treatment included the orchestra’s versions of John Williams’ ‘Indiana Jones Theme’ and Gioachino Rossini’s ‘William Tell Overture’.

Last year’s festival was headlined by Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats.