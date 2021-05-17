Truck Festival adds Arlo Parks, Everything Everything and others to lineup

Truck Festival has announced its second batch of names for its 2021 edition, with Everything Everything and Arlo Parks leading the way.

Also announced for the Oxfordshire festival are Swim Deep, Billy Nomates, Jaws, Oscar Lang, Only The Poets, and others.

The festival, which takes place July 22-25, has also announced its day and stage splits. The already announced Bombay Bicycle Club will headline the Friday night, followed by The Kooks on Saturday and Royal Blood on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the bill features Blossoms, Fontaines D.C., IDLES, Shame and Little Simz. You can find the full line-up below.

“We’re so happy to share a huge wave of artists and stages to our bumper Truck Festival 2021 Line-up! Favourites Everything Everything will help us see into the Saturday and we’re over the moon to welcome the hugely talented (and BRIT Award Winning) Arlo Parks to Hill Farm for the first time,” said the festival’s Marketing Manager marketing manager Conor Burns.

“As we’ve said, the whole team are truly overwhelmed with the response and still in awe of the demand for tickets this year, July cannot come quick enough.”

Truck Festival 2021 sold out prior to the line-up being announced, but you can sign up for the resale waiting list here.

Speaking to NME at the BRIT Awards last week, meanwhile, Arlo Parks revealed that she plans to spend much of this year working on a new material. The musician also won Breakthrough Artist at the ceremony.