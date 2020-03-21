Truck Festival and Mr Motivator join forces for charity livestream workout

Oxford’s Truck Festival has joined forces with fitness guru Mr Motivator to help raise funds for The Trussell Trust.

On March 23 at 12:30pm, Mr Motivator will run a virtual fitness session that will be livestreamed via Truck’s Facebook Page.

During the livestream, viewers will have the option to donate to The Trussell Trust who support over 1,200 food bank centres across the UK, providing emergency food and support.

Each year at Truck Festival, organisers say Mr Motivator’s Sunday morning workout “brings in some of the biggest (and most hungover) crowds of the weekend.

“The iconic fitness instructor may be the hero we need at this time – bringing light, positivity and encouragement to everybody, wherever he goes. Now, he wants to get those at home moving and help raise money for those in need.”

Speaking about the virtual exercise event, Mr Motivator said: “Isn’t it wonderful when you do something for yourself that benefits others? Join me as together we raise funds for a great and worthwhile charity The Trussell Trust and be a part of my very first livestream. Everybody say yeah!”

Festival organiser Conor Burns added: “During these times of uncertainty, we’re all in need of positivity, of motivation, and it doesn’t get much better than Mr Motivator!

“We’re encouraging you all to dust off those spandex, workout in those makeshift home offices, record and post using #MotivatorMonday and help raise funds for a charity close to both of our hearts.”

Earlier this week, Charli XCX and Diplo held a virtual personal training class. It came after Charli XCX announced a self-isolation programme of events that will be live-streamed as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The daily online events, which all take place on Charli’s Instagram, are aimed at “providing support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Charli is inviting guests to “spark conversation, share insight, or simply entertain fans across the world who are currently practicing social distancing.”