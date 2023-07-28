Truck Festival crowd go viral for moshing to orchestra

The crowd at Truck Festival last weekend has gone viral for moshing to an orchestra performance in the rain.

During the Oxfordshire festival, the Oxford Symphony Orchestra performed on the festival’s main stage and got a raucous response.

After the performance, videos of the crowd have gone viral, which see the crowd creating a rowdy moshpit to the sedate music.

Songs given the moshpit treatment included the orchestra’s versions of John Williams’ ‘Indiana Jones Theme’ and Gioachino Rossini’s ‘William Tell Overture’.

See footage of the proceedings below.

Truck Festival was headlined this year by Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats.

Other acts on the bill included Self Esteem, Beabadoobee, The Vaccines, Circa Waves, Maisie Peters, DMAS, Pale Waves, Everything Everything and The Lathums.

Last year’s edition of the festival saw the likes of Kasabian, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sam Fender, The Kooks and Blossoms perform.

Reviewing Truck 2022, NME said: “Truck might be a bare-bones affair but its pure focus on music in a festival market that can feel over-commercialised and gimmicky is refreshing. A more varied line-up genre-wise is encouraged for future editions. For the indie heads, though, it’s a resplendent nirvana.”