Trump admin says Billie Eilish is “destroying our country and everything we care about”

A bizarre leaked document from the Trump administration has reportedly singled out Billie Eilish for “destroying our country and everything”.

The unexpected claim comes via The Washington Post, in a new article which details how the Trump administration made a series of politically motivated changes to a $250million advertising campaign that was designed to “defeat despair and inspire hope” amid the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign was set to feature a series of various celebrities, but WaPo claims that Trump’s Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo instead suggested that the adverts should focus on the theme of “Helping The President Help The Country”.

Trump and a series of political appointees are then said to have omitted anyone who was critical of the President – with Eilish singled out for criticism.

According to a document obtained by the Post, Eilish was blocked because she’s “not a Trump supporter”. She was also accused of “destroying our country and everything we care about”.

The Trump administration is also said to have blocked the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine and Justin Timberlake – reasoning that they are liberals who have supported Barack Obama and gay rights.

In the end, only 10 celebrities were approved for the program, including Latin singer Marc Anthony, country stars Billy Ray Cyrus, Miranda Lambert and Garth Brooks, and Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias.

The Trump administration is yet to comment on the claims, but Stereogum reports that Caputo is currently on a 60-day leave of absence after controversial comments made during a Facebook live stream.

It comes days before the US election (November 3), with Eilish previously voicing her support for Joe Biden.