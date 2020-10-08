Trump campaign sets aside VP debate ticket for Kamala Harris’ favourite rapper 2Pac

A ticket for the late rapper 2Pac was supposedly set aside for the US vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris overnight, according to Trump campaign officials.

The ticket is a reference to an earlier moment in the campaign when Harris said 2Pac was her favourite rapper alive after being asked during NAACP’s virtual convention. Tupac Shakur was famously killed in 1996 during a drive-by shooting at the age of 25. When this was pointed out to Harris, she didn’t specifically name another rapper.

As Deadline reports, the Trump campaign’s senior adviser, Jason Miller, told reporters during a media call on Wednesday (October 7) a ticket was left aside for Shakur.

“I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who as we know is Senator Harris’ favourite rapper alive,” Miller said.

“I don’t know if he shows up… I’m personally more of a Biggie fan, if he’s still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr Shakur.”

The joke was added on to by the Trump campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh in tweet.

True https://t.co/mascSb4L37 — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 7, 2020

It is safe to assume neither Miller nor Murtaugh were being serious.

While audience members were permitted to attend the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, they were spaced out with a number of chairs between each them.

