Donald Trump lashes out at Rihanna after Super Bowl Halftime performance

Former president Donald Trump has criticised Rihanna in a rant about her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The pop star delivered a career-spanning set at last night’s (February 12) Super Bowl Halftime show, her first live performance in five years.

The singer kicked off with ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ before she performed a host of hits including ‘Where Have You Been’, ‘We Found Love’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’.

Representatives for Rihanna have since confirmed that the singer is pregnant with her second child, after she appeared to rub her stomach through her all-red outfit.

Following the performance, Trump posted a rant about the performance on his own Truth Social platform, writing: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.”

He continued: “This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language.”

Trump followed up with a final sign-off, writing: “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

On the Thursday before Rihanna’s hugely anticipated Super Bowl show (February 9) Trump had already begun to lash out at the pop star, writing on Truth Social: “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

The post was in response to former White House physician and member of Congress for Texas, Ronny Jackson, who accused the pop star of “spewing degenerate filth”.

“Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” Jackson posted on Truth Social the same day.

Jackson was referencing a photograph from August 2020 when Rihanna posed in front of a car that was spray painted with the words: “Fuck Trump”.

Trump’s complaint of “foul and insulting” language was likely in response to the same incident.

The former president’s reaction was in the minority, as many fans praised the singer’s “amazing” performance. You can read more reactions here.

Speaking at an Apple Music press conference in the days before the big event, Rihanna said: “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

She also revealed that she had changed the setlist for the show 39 times.

Meanwhile, U2 confirmed a new Las Vegas residency during the game after teasing the announcement earlier in the evening.