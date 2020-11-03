Trump mistakenly calls Lil Pump “Little Pimp” as rapper speaks at final rally

But those watching the live-streamed rally from home were quick to notice that the president called the rapper “Lil Pimp”, before quickly correcting his gaffe.

“I love your sound, I love your music,” Trump told the crowd.

“And speaking of sound and music and other things – one of the biggest superstars in the world… Lil Pimp!”

Pump, real name Gazzy Garcia, then got on stage and voiced his support for Trump.

Lil Pump takes the stage at the Trump rally shortly after 1amET on Election Day. Trump introduces him as "Little Pimp" pic.twitter.com/cS7yqT7c5Q — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) November 3, 2020

“Hello everybody how you guys feeling? I’ve come here to say Mr President I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!” he said.

Referring to Joe Biden, he added: “And do not vote for sleepy Joe – at all!”

It comes after he voiced his support for Trump last week, by sharing a doctored photo featuring his face photoshopped onto former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shaking hands with the president.

The rapper then followed up with a since-deleted Instagram story that made his stance clear.

“Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, bitch ass n****? Fuck Sleepy Joe, n****! Trump 2020, bitch,” he yelled in the video.

Lil Pump’s support for Trump due to Biden’s proposed tax increases echoed that of 50 Cent, who backed Trump on several occasions last month, but reneging on his support.

Americans will vote for their next President today, with Trump trailing behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the final national polls.