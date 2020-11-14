Trump supporter Lil Pump didn’t actually register to vote in 2020 election

Rapper and vocal Donald Trump supporter Lil Pump didn’t actually register to vote in the 2020 US Presidential election, voter records confirm.

The rapper made a speech at Trump’s final pre-election rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 2.

As The Smoking Gun report, Pump – real name Gazzy Garcia – doesn’t appear as a registered voter in the Florida records. After buying a house in Miami Beach last year that’s registered as his ‘principal residence’, it would be the Florida records that he would be listed on had he registered to vote, and his absence from the records was confirmed by a supervisor for the Miami-Dade County Elections Department.

Residents in Florida had to be registered to vote in the November 3 election by October 5. It wasn’t until October 26, though, that Pump first shared his support for Trump, shouting in a since-deleted Instagram Story: “Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, bitch ass n****? Fuck Sleepy Joe, n****! Trump 2020, bitch.”

The day before the election, he then joined Trump at the Michigan rally, at which the President mistakenly referred to him as Lil Pimp.

“Hello everybody how you guys feeling?” Pump said to the crowd at the rally. “I’ve come here to say Mr President I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!”

Lil Pump lost 300,000 Instagram followers after his endorsement of Donald Trump ahead of the US presidential election.

The day after the election (November 4), DJ Akademiks shared a pair of screenshots showing Pump’s IG followers have dropped from 17.3million to 17m, apparently owing to his public support of the president.

Donald Trump was defeated by Democrat nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election, with Biden currently sitting on 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232. Trump is yet to formally concede the election, though, repeatedly claiming voter fraud and filing multiple lawsuits in key swing states.