Trump team reportedly ‘angry’ that A$AP Rocky didn’t thank them for involvement in court case

The president was involved in the rapper's release from custody in Sweden

President Donald Trump and his team are reportedly ‘angry’ after A$AP Rocky and his manager didn’t thank them for their involvement in the rapper’s release from custody in Sweden.

A$AP was released from jail earlier this month and handed a suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Sweden following his arrest over a brawl in Stockholm last month.

A strange turn of events in the case came when US President Donald Trump appeared to get involved, along with his son-in-law Jared Kushner and a hostage negotiator from the State Department.

After speaking with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Trump said he would work to try and free A$AP, tweeting: “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

The situation appears to have ruffled some feathers in the White House, though.

As Yahoo! reports, Trump reportedly hoped that his involvement in the situation would bolster his outreach efforts to the African American community in the US.

The report states that Darrell Scott and Kareem Lanier, two of Trump’s highest-profile African-American surrogates, got in contact with A$AP’s manager John Ehmann with regards to presidential intervention in the case.

The pair believed that involvement in the case would help the President’s standing with regards to African-American issues. “The president is so pro-criminal justice reform, sentencing reform … we knew this would be something that would be right up his wheelhouse,” the report states Lanier said.

It then goes on to suggest that Ehmann insisted that the situation needed presidential intervention. “He said if the White House does not get involved, Rocky is screwed,” Lanier continued.

“The White House didn’t ask for anything,” the report reveals of what Scott told Ehmann. “There were no conditions attached, but my condition and Kareem’s condition was that all I’m asking for you guys to do is say thank you.”

In Scott’s words, Ehmann responded: “If a serial killer gets Rocky out of jail, I would have no problem saying thank you to the serial killer.”

A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages after a 19-year-old man was attacked by the musician and two of his friends in the Swedish capital on June 30.

Despite claiming that he had acted in self defence, Stockholm District Court said that the rapper and his co-defendants “were not in a situation” where self-defense applied and that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him.”