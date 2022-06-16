TSHA announces debut album ‘Capricorn Sun’

TSHA has shared details of her debut album ‘Capricorn Sun’.

The record, which is released on October 7 via Ninja Tune, is the follow-up to the producer and DJ’s 2021 EP ‘OnlyL‘. She first released an EP, ‘Flowers‘, in 2020.

TSHA’s debut album will also follow her recent compilation on the ‘fabric presents’ series.

The 12-track ‘Capricorn Sun’ will be available digitally as well as on CD and vinyl. It’s said to explore Malian Griot singing traditions via a collaboration with Grammy-winning vocalist Oumou Sangaré. Clementine Douglas and TSHA’s partner, Mafro, also appear.

Recent single ‘Giving Up’ (feat. Mafro)’ will feature on the album as well as previously released songs including ‘Sister’, Resident Advisor reports, which sprung from the London artist discovering that she has an older half-sister.

The songs on Capricorn Sun “represent different parts of me”, TSHA said in a statement.

In a Radar interview with NME in 2020 TSHA spoke about “missing the endorphins” of live DJing when the world shut down due to COVID.

“I’m quite an introvert, so unless I’m forced out, I don’t really go out,” she told NME. “But having been in this situation now for so long, I realise how important interactions are. When I’m missing the endorphins of DJing, I’m left with a hole.”