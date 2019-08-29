“The tube will take you to the sights that will Live Forever”: 25 years of ‘Definitely Maybe’ celebrated on the London Underground

There's a certain swagger to today's service announcement from Transport For London

The 25th anniversary of Oasis‘ debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ has been celebrated on the London Underground today (August 29).

The 1994 LP celebrates a quarter of a century today, and there have been all manner of tributes and new releases announced in the run-up to the anniversary.

Now, Transport For London have got involved, with a special version of their allontheboard series.

Based at North Greenwich tube station, and usually reserved for bands who are playing the O2 Arena that night, the new anniversary edition features song titles from across the Gallagher brothers’ debut record. See it below.

Earlier this week, Oasis shared a new lyric video for ‘Fade Away’ to commemorate ‘Definitely Maybe’s birthday, and a limited edition reissue vinyl arrives tomorrow (August 30).

A new podcast has also been launched to celebrate the anniversary, while Liam has been reflecting on the 10th anniversary of Oasis’ split in a new interview.

When quizzed about whether he was aware of the anniversary in a chat with Radio X’s Chris Moyles, Liam replied: “I know. Shame on [Noel]. I wonder where he is in the world. I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a really dark room.”

There have been repeated calls for Oasis to reunite recently, not least from Foo Fighters, who admitted they want to start a petition to secure Oasis’ reunion. They also appeared to headline Reading Festival with a bass drum skin sporting both Liam and Noel’s faces.