Tune into the shopping channel in Rina Sawayama’s new ‘XS’ video

Rina Sawayama has shared a colourful new video for her recent single ‘XS’.
The new clip sees the Dirty Hit-signed singer, who released her debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’ yesterday (April 17), interrupt a broadcast on the shopping channel.
- Read more: Rina Sawayama – ‘SAWAYAMA’ review: deeply personal self-portrait lays waste to genre constraints
The new video sees Sawayama selling a new beverage that is 99% 24 carat gold and 1% plasma. Watch it below.
‘XS’ is joined on new album ‘SAWAYAMA’ by recent singles ‘Comme des Garçons (Like The Boys)’, ‘STFU!’ and ‘Chosen Family’.
Giving the debut album a five-star review, NME wrote: “From raucous nu-metal to glittering R&B, ‘SAWAYAMA’ is an honest, genre-exploding self-portrait. Drawing on every aspect of her identity, Sawayama creates an expansive musical account of her personal history, all bolstered by her impressive experimental song-writing techniques. And on top of that, she’s somehow managed to make nu-metal sound effortlessly cool.”
After postponing a series of imminent gigs in support of the album, Sawayama has now announced rescheduled dates for the tour. View the dates below.
September
20 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute3
24 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
October
28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
November
01 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
02 – Seattle, WA @ Newumos
07 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBC
08 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
TBC – Philadelphia, PA @ TBC
15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Rina Sawayama recently appeared on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview.