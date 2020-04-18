News Music News

Tune into the shopping channel in Rina Sawayama’s new ‘XS’ video

The singer's debut album 'SAWAYAMA' came out yesterday (April 17)

Will Richards
Rina Sawayama
Rina Sawayama 'XS' video. Credit: YouTube

Rina Sawayama has shared a colourful new video for her recent single ‘XS’.

The new clip sees the Dirty Hit-signed singer, who released her debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’ yesterday (April 17), interrupt a broadcast on the shopping channel.

The new video sees Sawayama selling a new beverage that is 99% 24 carat gold and 1% plasma. Watch it below.

Advertisement

‘XS’ is joined on new album ‘SAWAYAMA’ by recent singles ‘Comme des Garçons (Like The Boys)’, ‘STFU!’ and ‘Chosen Family’.

Giving the debut album a five-star review, NME wrote: “From raucous nu-metal to glittering R&B, ‘SAWAYAMA’ is an honest, genre-exploding self-portrait. Drawing on every aspect of her identity, Sawayama creates an expansive musical account of her personal history, all bolstered by her impressive experimental song-writing techniques. And on top of that, she’s somehow managed to make nu-metal sound effortlessly cool.”

After postponing a series of imminent gigs in support of the album, Sawayama has now announced rescheduled dates for the tour. View the dates below.

September
20 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute3
24 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

October
28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Advertisement

November
01 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
02 – Seattle, WA @ Newumos
07 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBC
08 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
TBC – Philadelphia, PA @ TBC
15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Rina Sawayama recently appeared on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview.

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.