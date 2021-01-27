Tune-Yards announce new album ‘Sketchy.’, drop fresh single ‘Hold Yourself’

Tune-Yards have announced the forthcoming release of their fifth studio album, ‘Sketchy’, as well as dropping new single ‘Hold Yourself’.

On social media, Tune-Yards declared “because the future exists!”, marking the album’s release date as March 26.

‘Sketchy.’ will be the California indie outfit’s first new collection in three years, following the release of ‘I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life’ in 2018.

The album will be released in several vinyl colours, including yellow opaque, translucent blue and standard black. Find the ‘Sketchy.’ tracklist below.

In a post to the duo’s Twitter today speaking of ‘Hold Yourself’ (January 28), Tune-Yards explained that that though the song was written in 2019, “the themes seem even more relevant today”.

In a statement, Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus elaborated, saying, “This song is about feeling really betrayed by my parents’ generation, and, at the same time, really seeing how we are betraying the future.”

The new track dropped alongside an impressive video, in which Tune-Yards – made up of Garbus and Nate Brenner – are depicted as psychedelic animations, the trippy story propelling the song’s heavy synth rhythms.

Watch it below:

‘hold yourself’ follows the release of ‘Nowhere, Man’ in September 2020, marking Tune-Yards’ first new material in two years.

The title of the distorted track references The Beatles‘ 1965 song, ‘Nowhere, Man’, and was accompanied by a stop-motion animated video created by Japhy Riddle and Callie Day.

In a four-star review of the band’s 2018 album, NME wrote, “Tune-Yards might have taken a deep breath and a step back, allowing their infectious melodies some space, but their breathless skew-whiff eclecticism remains anything but safe.”

Tune-Yards’ ‘Sketchy.’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Nowhere, Man’

2. ‘Make It Right.’

3. ‘Hypnotized’

4. ‘Homewrecker’

5. ‘Silence Pt. 1 (When We Say “We”)’

6. ‘Silence Pt. 2 (Who is “We”?)’

7. ‘Hold Yourself.’

8. ‘Sometime’

9. ‘Under Your Lip’

10. ‘My Neighbor’

11. ‘Be Not Afraid’