Listen to Tune-Yards’ first new song in two years, ‘Nowhere, Man’

Tune-Yards have returned with their first new music in over two years – listen to ‘Nowhere, Man’ below.

The California-based duo, comprised of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, last released a studio album in the form of 2018’s ‘I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life’, which they followed up with their original score to Boots Riley’s film Sorry To Bother You.

Beginning their next chapter, the band have today (September 22) shared a blaring, distorted new single, whose title references The Beatles‘ 1965 track ‘Nowhere Man’. It’s accompanied by stop-motion animated video by Japhy Riddle and Callie Day.

“The song and the video for ‘Nowhere, Man’ were created under conditions of feeling squeezed and pushed to the brink – relatively, of course,” explained Garbus. “I wanted to ask, ‘How loudly do I have to shout and sing before I’m heard?’ And the video asks, too, ‘What am I not hearing?’

“We hope the music brings energy and a strong wind of encouragement to those who are shouting and singing loudly for justice right now.”

Further information regarding a pontential full album has not yet been shared.

In a four-star review of the group’s previous record, NME wrote: “Tune-Yards might have taken a deep breath and a step back, allowing their infectious melodies some space, but their breathless skew-whiff eclecticism remains anything but safe.”