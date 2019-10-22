Tupac Shakur arrested in Tennessee – but not the one you’re thinking of

All eyez on Tennessee

A man named Tupac Shakur – namesake of the legendary ’90s West Coast rapper – was arrested on drug and assault charges in Tennessee on Saturday night (October 19).

In a press release from the Johnson City Police Department, officials stated they responded to a call at 5:41 p.m. in reference to Mr Shakur, who already had active warrants from a different local sheriff’s department. Upon arrival, they saw the 40-year-old suspect in a fleeing vehicle that was later caught down the street.

When they tried to contact the assailant, he reportedly pulled a knife from his waistband as officers were trying to place him in custody. Following the brief struggle where Shakur was tackled onto the ground, a syringe and multiple bags of meth were found on him.

