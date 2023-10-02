Tupac’s brother reacts to “bittersweet” arrest in murder investigation

Tupac‘s brother Mopreme Shakur has shared his thoughts on the recent arrest made in the late rapper’s murder investigation.

Following Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ arrest last week 27 years after Tupac was fatally wounded from a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Mopreme Shakur spoke of his thoughts on the case’s development.

Speaking to TMZ, Mopreme said: “It’s bittersweet for a number of reasons – the time, of course, 27 years. It didn’t have to be this way, it didn’t have to happen at all. I wouldn’t even have to live in the reality that my brother’s not here.”

He continued: “Justice is accountability, that’s the sweet part in bittersweet but some form of accountability. I’m bracing ’cause it ain’t over. We still got to see if there were accomplices, we still got to see the motive.”

Mopreme also shared that the family were recently contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department to reiterate that their investigation was still active, but the family weren’t informed of Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ impending arrest.

He also spoke to The NY Post, telling the publication that “the timing is so curious because why now 27 years after his death? [Davis] has said this whole time that he was in the car when his nephew [Orlando Anderson] shot my brother. This didn’t have to happen.”

Shakur died at the age of 25 on September 13, 1996, several days after he was shot on September 7. He was targeted in Las Vegas as he was leaving the Mike Tyson-Bruce Seldon fight at the MGM Grand and was en route to a nightclub with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight.

A white Cadillac pulled up next to the pair’s vehicle on the passenger side and an unidentified gunman fired 14 shots. Shakur was hit four times, later dying from his injuries.

Davis has been known to investigators for some time and has admitted both in interviews and his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend that he was in the Cadillac from which the shots were fired 27 years ago. He has also said he is one of the last living witnesses to the shooting.