The fact he lived that Thug Life wasn't appreciated by his co-workers

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is such an obsessive fan of Tupac Shakur that it might have cost him his job.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press appear to show that Jerry Foxhoven, the Iowa Department of Human Services Director, routinely sent messages to employees praising the late rapper’s music, and hosted weekly “Tupac Fridays” in the office where he played Tupac tracks. Foxhaven even marked his 65th birthday with Pac-themed cookies, including ones decorated with the words “Thug life.”

But Foxhaven’s Tupac obsession appeared to finally go a step too far when he sent an email urging others to honour the late rap legend’s birthday – a message he reportedly sent to the agency’s 4,300 employees. Foxhaven was apparently fired the next day.

The AP, who found out this information via emails released under the open records law in the US, reports that while some employees enjoyed Foxhoven’s approach to using Tupac to inject inspiration into a stressful workplace, at least one complained to lawmakers about it.

Yet a spokesman for Iowa governor Kim Reynolds would not confirm whether the mass Tupac email was the reason why Foxhaven left the role. “As the governor has said, a lot of factors contributed to the resignation of Jerry Foxhoven and now Gov. Reynolds is looking forward to taking DHS in a new direction,” said spokesman Pat Garrett.

Many still believe Tupac Shakur faked his 1996 death and is still alive, and the reasons behind Foxhoven’s departure also look to be shrouded in mystery.