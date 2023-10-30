Tupac prison memorabilia to go up for auction

Two pieces of memorabilia from Tupac Shakur‘s time in prison are set to go up for auction.

According to a listing on Moments In Time, a never-before-seen mugshot and prison ID is available for interested buyers bid on, with individual prices available upon request.

The black and white mug shot is dated February 28, 1995 from when the late rapper served time at Clinton Correctional Facility in New York for sexual abuse charges.

According to TMZ, the mugshot could fetch $35,000 (£28,864) at auction. His prison identification – which includes his photo, name, ID number, height, and eyes and hair colour – is expected to go for a much higher bid at around $75,000 (£61,860).

The ID card is said to be a replacement after the rapper lost his original one. The final buyer will also get the form Tupac filled out by hand to request a new one, which reads: “I lost my ID and need a new one. Thank you.”

The documents were reportedly given to family once the artist got out of prison, before it eventually ended up with a private collector.

The sale of Tupac’s original prison ID card broke the world record for the most expensive piece of Tupac memorabilia ever after being sold at auction for $30,000 (£24,041) in 2019.

A letter the late rapper wrote from jail a year before his death also went up for auction in 2016. Earlier this year, Drake bought an iconic ring belonging to Tupac at auction for $1million (£780,000).

Similarly, a new book collectible Tupac: The Legend was also released in the UK earlier this month.

Last month, Duane “Keffe D” Davis was charged with the murder of Tupac, 27 years after the rapper was fatally wounded from a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. His brother, Mopreme Shakur, described the long-awaited development as “bittersweet”, later claiming that the rapper’s killing remained unsolved for 27 years due to his race.

Suge Knight, meanwhile, has said he won’t testify against anyone in the murder case.

Elsewhere, Jada Pinkett-Smith has reflected on the time Tupac tried to propose to her when he was in prison.