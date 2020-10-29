Tupac Shakur estate encourages Americans to vote by quoting ‘Me Against The World’ lyrics on social media

Tupac‘s estate has drawn on the late rapper’s own lyrics in social media posts encouraging Americans to vote in the upcoming November 3 election.

The lyrics come from Tupac’s 1995 track ‘Me Against The World’, lifted from the album of the same name. The record was Shakur’s third studio album and penultimate release before his death.

The lyrics are: “Always do your best, don’t let this pressure make you panic / And when you get stranded / And things don’t go the way you planned it / Dreamin’ of riches, in a position of makin’ a difference / Politicians are hypocrites, they don’t wanna listen.”

The estate, which runs the rapper’s official social media accounts, posted a simple message alongside an image of the lyrics: “VOTE”. See it below:

The URL listed in Tupac’s Twitter bio links through to whenweallvote.org, a non-profit launched in 2018 by Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe and other high-profile figures.

Tupac made political headlines this US election cycle after Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris mistakenly said Tupac was her favourite living rapper. In response, the Trump campaign jokingly set aside a ticket for the rapper for the Vice Presidential debate earlier this month.

“I don’t know if he shows up… I’m personally more of a Biggie fan, if he’s still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr Shakur,” Trump senior campaign adviser Jason Miller said during a media call.

Tupac’s step-brother later criticised Miller’s use of the rapper’s name to jibe at Harris as “clearly disrespectful”, adding, “We should know Trump’s lack of respect for the Black and brown community.”