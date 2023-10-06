A new ‘Tupac: The Legend’ book collectible out this week

A new book collectible Tupac: The Legend will be released in the UK this week.

The 40-page limited edition book is comprised of never-before-seen black and white photos of Tupac, shot by world-renowned photographer Michel Haddi in 1993 – three years before the rapper died. Launched in September this year, honouring the anniversary of the late rapper’s death, there are only 500 copies of Tupac: The Legend worldwide.

“The sad thing is, in my lab in New York City, all my archives got stolen,” said Haddi. “So what remains here is a collection of very unique images to share and enjoy of this timeless icon known as 2Pac. The Legend is hot, it goes fast and will be remembered”.

Advertisement

Those interested in buying Tupac: The Legend can do so on October 7 via MHS Publishing. The standard edition will be £100 ($130) while a signed copy of the prestigious book will be priced at £1,500 ($1,900).

Fans can attend the book launch this Saturday at Jonah Freud’s Reference Point at 180 the Strand. The event will start at 7pm and Haddi is expected to talk through the book, experience with Tupac and more.

“During a magazine shoot, Tupac was there, and super cool as ever,” said Haddi. “He was with John Singleton as they had just made the 1993 classic Poetic Justice.

“Still slightly hallucinating from the road accident I experienced earlier that day, I suddenly look at Tupac and I see an image of Martin Luther King. I said to Tupac that I would like to shoot him dressed in a suit, like a real gent’, and he obliged, in the most courteous of manners.”

Haddi explained the reference further in an interview with Euronews. “The terrible tragedy for me about these photos is that when you look at them you see right away a dead man,” he said. “When I saw him, I saw Martin Luther King in him, and when I took his picture his eyes were closed. It was a premonition. But the guy had a fabulous soul, and it was clear he was a poet and a true artist.”

Advertisement

Tupac died on September 13, 1996, after being hit in a drive-by shooting six days prior.

Last week (September 29), Duave “Keefe D” Davis was arrested for allegedly acquiring the gun used to kill Tupac. Police speculate that Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson shot, Tupac after being involved in a fight with the rapper moments before his death. However, Anderson was never charged and died in 1996.

This week, a clip of Keefe D speaking about Tupac’s last moments resurfaced. In a chat with rap journalist DJ Vlad, Davis said that “[Tupac] happened to be hanging out the window. He was hanging out the window like he was in a parade.”

Davis has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement and is awaiting trial.

Earlier this week, Tupac’s brother Mopreme Shakur said Davis’ arrest was “bittersweet” for him. He also questioned the “curious” timing: “Why now 27 years after his death? [Davis] has said this whole time that he was in the car when his nephew [Orlando Anderson] shot my brother.”

He also said that he believed Tupac’s death had remained unsolved for so long due to his race. “Pac was a young black male and we have challenges in this country when it comes to equal justice,” Shakur told Sky News.