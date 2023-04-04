Tupac’s sister hits back at Donald Trump’s attorney for comparing the two

Tupac’s sister has responded to the recent comments comparing Tupac to Donald Trump, describing the statement as “blasphemous”.

The initial comments were made yesterday (April 3) by Trump’s attorney Alina Habba, who said the former president being indicted in New York City puts him on par with Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.

Habba drew the comparison on The Benny Show podcast, and claimed that the legal battles faced by Trump will only help boost his profile – similar to how other celebrities became more popular after facing jail time.

Advertisement

“​​Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls,” she told host, Benny Johnson. “Donald Trump is his own brand. He is everything. This is just going to boost him. We have seen it in the polls. This is not a question. This is a fact.”

Following the comments, Tupac’s sister Set Shakur criticised the lawyer for the remarks and claimed that her late sibling gained popularity due to the power of his music – not his controversies.

“My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles and personal and collective responsibility,” she told TMZ.

She also proceeded to explain that the two cannot be compared as Tupac took responsibility after his sexual abuse trial in 1994, however, she hasn’t yet seen the same from the former president.

“[Fans] were able to measure him by his words and actions that aligned,” she added, later calling the comparison “blasphemous” and urging Tupac fans not to be tempted to support Trump simply due to his lawyer’s remarks.

Advertisement

Last week, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury – making him the first former US president to face criminal charges.

The lawsuit stems back to supposed funds paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in 2016, in an attempt to silence claims of extramarital affairs. The former POTUS is set to appear for his arraignment today (April 4) and will reportedly face over 30 charges.

Last week, famous faces from across the entertainment industry took to social media to discuss the indictment, including Questlove, Garbage and George Takei.

“I am thankful federal law enforcement [is] sending a strong signal that violent, anti-government protests from MAGA and militias will not be tolerated,” tweeted the latter.