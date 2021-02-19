Turbowolf bassist opens Bristol cafe only hiring struggling musicians

Lianna Lee Davies, bass player in Bristol rock band Turbowolf, has opened a new cafe that will be staffed entirely by musicians who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cafe LD is currently running a takeaway and delivery service three days a week during lockdown, serving a vegan menu out of The Chatterton’s Cafe.

The establishment was set up last year by Davies in order to make up for income she lost due to the loss of gigs.

Speaking to the BBC, Davies said she and her partner “couldn’t get furlough or a government self-employment grant so we slipped through the cracks and lost everything.”